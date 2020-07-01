coalition government
Analysis: Lib Dems, UKIP and Greens on health
In the third and final part of analysis, Richard Walsh discusses the Liberal Democrat, Green Party and UKIP manifestos on health and welfare in the wake of last night's party leader debate.
Conservatives and Labour set out NHS plans
A Labour government will cap the profits private firms can make from the NHS at 5% while the Conservatives have pledged a seven day NHS, the parties have revealed in the run-up to the general election.
NHS slipping at 'early 1990s' rate King's Fund warns
The NHS is failing to meet treatment targets and the rate of slippage has reached levels as bad as the 'early 1990s' the author of a report from the King's Fund told the BBC.
Spending Review:Osborne saves state pension from welfare cap
Chancellor George Osborne has said he will cap the country's welfare budget each year for the next four years from April 2015 - but the state pension will not be included.
Care and support minister appoints chief to drive care quality
Minister for care and support has appointed a chief social worker for adults in a bid to drive up the quality of long-term care.
Providers warn of "woefully" unprotected masses despite SSP rise
Providers have welcomed the government's statutory sick pay increase, but warned against "woefully" high rates of unprotected families as welfare cuts continued.
Budget 2013 at a glance: George Osborne's key points
Help to Buy, income tax and the state of the economy. Catch up here
Budget 2013: Evening Standard apologises for scooping Chancellor
The Evening Standard has apologised to the Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne after an image of its front page - meant to be released later today - revealed details of the Budget ahead of Osborne's speech.
Budget 2013: £72k care cap confirmed
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has brought the social care spending cap forward to 2016 to protect funding above £72,000.
Jeremy Hunt joins forces with Johnson & Johnson
Jeremy Hunt has launched a centre of innovation excellence with Johnson & Johnson to support healthier lifestyles in the UK.
Clegg and Lamb announce personal health budgets
Personal health budgets to enable patients to have more control over their treatment have been announced by Care and Support Minister, Norman Lamb.
Coalition pledges to improve "unacceptable" childcare services
A national pledge to reduce child deaths and address "unacceptable variation" in child care quality was announced by the Government today.
Blog: "It was great news when the Coalition decided to..."
It was great news when the Coalition Government decided to look at what it could do to improve Britain's sickness absence record. It is an area of public policy that is important to get right if Britain is going to win the global race for business.
Royal London calls on coalition to promote mutuality
Royal London is calling on government to honour its initial coalition commitment to promoting mutuality in financial services.
Combine OAP benefits and scrap CGT on death for LTC, Government told
The Government must review capital gains tax, winter fuel payments and pension credits in order to introduce and pay for a long term care lifetime cap of between £50,000 and £60,000 pounds, a report has suggested.
Dilnot to be accommodated in the Care and Support Bill
The Coalition Government is to insert clauses supporting the Dilnot recommendations into the care and support bill later this year.
Coalition remains tight-lipped on reported £75k care cap
The Coalition has remained tight-lipped on any long-term care funding plans in its mid-term review, despite reports that it is set to introduce a £75,000 care cap structure.
Coalition mid-term review set to announce long-term care plans
Long-term care cost plans will be announced by the Coalition today when it issues its Mid-Term Review.
Cable: investors' expectations on bank returns are 'unrealistic'
Business secretary Vince Cable has said investors' expectations on possible return from bank stocks are "hopelessly unrealistic".
Coalition drives NHS focus on outcomes not targets
The NHS Outcomes Framework for 2013 to 2014 has been published to help keep the system focused on measuring outcomes rather than targets.
Govt targets 500,000 fewer disability claims
The government is seeking to cut half a million people from the disability benefits list when the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is introduced.
Lords defeat Govt welfare reforms that 'rob the poor'
The government has suffered a significant setback in its welfare reform agenda after the House of Lords defeated three of the coalition's main proposals.
Dilnot: Delaying urgent LTC reforms would 'breach peoples' trust'
Andrew Dilnot has branded suggestions that the government could delay moves to tackle long-term care reforms until 2025 as "unacceptable".
GPs may be required to 'encourage' patients back to work - report
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is reportedly pushing for GPs to be required to encourage patients with long term medical conditions to go back to work.