STIP - Has the regulator done enough?
The FSA and Office of Fair Trading met last month with providers and advisers to debate short-term income protection final guidance. There were demands for the regulator to go further than simply highlighting PPI problems. Has the regulator done its job?...
Blog: The IP world is our oyster
The challenge for income protection continues. The current focus for most providers is currently on the legislative issues of Solvency II, RDR and gender neutral pricing. These issues are large and distracting from product development.
Market views: Sexing-up IP
With take up of sales in income protection (IP) by advisers so low, reflecting in low consumer sales, what could be done to the product to make it more attractive to IFAs, apart from increased commission?