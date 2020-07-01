CAT
K.I.S.S - simple product review
Keep It Simple Stupid: The Review of Simple Financial Products is a significant strategic development in the protection sector. Richard Walsh highlights some key issues and a few problems in the making.
Market Views - simple products
With the launch of the simple products steering group, what should be the focus for its protection element? Is there a hesitation about actually designing products that are simple?
A softly, softly approach
The simple financial products initiative is already proving contentious in the protection market. Carol Sergeant, the leader of the steering group, tells Owain Thomas the industry needs to think differently if it is to succeed.