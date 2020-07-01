Cass Business School
Video: Enhancing business performance
Professor Nick Bacon of the Cass Business School discusses the mutual gains of protecting employees and enhancing business performance.
Employee benefits comms failure costing UK firms £2.7bn a year
A failure to tell staff about the benefits on offer is costing UK firms £2.7bn a year through increased staff turnover and sickness absence, Cass Business School research reveals.
Employee benefits must be overhauled to protect workers - report
Employee benefits must be overhauled as they have failed to adapt to a changing workforce leaving workers financially exposed, a report has urged.