Care Bill
Care changes come into effect
The first set of provisions from the Care Act 2014 have now come into force so that all carers can now get assessments for their needs and support.
Govt consults on Care Act
The government has announced a consultation on the implementation of the Care Act 2014 which contains the laws for the Dilnot cap on long-term care costs.
No local authority care for 80% of those in need
Council long-term care care services are not being received by 80% of the two million older people in need of support, a report from Independent Age and the Strategic Society Centre has found.
Care act guidance contradicts aims of act -academics
The UK government's guidance on the care act appears to contradict its aim to give patients control of their own care, claim two academics.
Care cap confusion widespread, say advisers
Just 4% of advisers feel they understand the newly introduced care cap completely, nor is it yet widely known about or understood by the public or long term care advisers, a new survey suggests.
Shadow care minister warns of LTC 'misinformation scandal'
The shadow minister for care and older people Liz Kendall has warned of a ‘misinformation scandal' in the delivery of long-term care advice.
Councils to face 'flood' of people looking for care cap assessment
Councils will experience a "surge of enquiries" as over 320,000 people contact them for assessments as the care cap is introduced, Partnership has warned.
Cost of residential care a 'postcode lottery'
Over the last five years some local authorities have been restricting home care and increasing costs above inflation, leading to a widening postcode lottery in care costs, a Which? Investigation has revealed.
New hope for regulated advice amendment in Care Bill
An amendment to the Care Bill mandating local authorities to refer people approaching care to regulated financial advisers - a proposal originally thrown out by parliament - is to be re-submitted in revised form for consideration by MPs.
Care costs 'twice pensioner income and rising'
The average cost of a room in a care home is more than double the average pensioner income, representing a yearly shortfall of £14,568; new research has found.
Planet Insurance: The Care Bill and insurance
The Care Bill is an obvious boost to the long-term care market. But, annuities aside, what are the insurance implications? Richard Walsh investigates.