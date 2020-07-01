Berwick Devoil Healthcare
Case study: A business client in need of IPMI
I have a business client in need of international private medical insurance. He is a software designer looking to take up a government contract in Chad. He is only 32 but is 287lb and has type two diabetes. Apart from an obvious loading, what else should...
Travel insurance-IPMI confusion is barrier to business
A quarter of employers wanting to provide international health insurance to staff abroad cannot afford it, according to an insurer report.
IPMI Breakfast Briefing: Adviser barriers and opportunities
COVER recently held a breakfast briefing on international private medical insurance (IPMI) to explore the emerging developments in the sector.
COVER Breakfast Briefing: Brokers beware of complex iPMI
Breaking into international PMI can be complex and brokers need to be careful, an adviser warned at COVER's breakfast briefing yesterday.
Case study - IPMI
My firm has broadened out to offer international private medical insurance advice. Global marketing has pulled overseas clients into the business, many of whom are Russian. For those that do not speak English, what support can I offer in helping them...