Berwick Devoil Healthcare

PMI

Case study: A business client in need of IPMI

I have a business client in need of international private medical insurance. He is a software designer looking to take up a government contract in Chad. He is only 32 but is 287lb and has type two diabetes. Apart from an obvious loading, what else should...

clock 19 February 2013 • 4 min read

International PMI

Travel insurance-IPMI confusion is barrier to business

A quarter of employers wanting to provide international health insurance to staff abroad cannot afford it, according to an insurer report.

clock 12 February 2013 •

International PMI

IPMI Breakfast Briefing: Adviser barriers and opportunities

COVER recently held a breakfast briefing on international private medical insurance (IPMI) to explore the emerging developments in the sector.

clock 28 November 2012 •

International PMI

COVER Breakfast Briefing: Brokers beware of complex iPMI

Breaking into international PMI can be complex and brokers need to be careful, an adviser warned at COVER's breakfast briefing yesterday.

clock 02 November 2012 •

PMI

Case study - IPMI

My firm has broadened out to offer international private medical insurance advice. Global marketing has pulled overseas clients into the business, many of whom are Russian. For those that do not speak English, what support can I offer in helping them...

clock 12 October 2012 • 4 min read