Age Concern
Commission to improve care for older patients
A commission has been launched to look at improving dignity and care to older patients in hospitals and care homes.
Green Paper moots care insurance as future requirement
The government's Green Paper on reform of the care and support system may result in widespread sales of long term care insurance
Planet Insurance
UK and EU deliberations on extending anti-discrimination law to goods and services are still rumbling on and lobby groups continue to press for resolution of "unfinished business".