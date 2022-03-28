Operational Guidance Lifetime Cap on Care Costs - Or Smoke and Mirrors?

"Why not implement the Cap now rather than wait until October 2023?"

clock • 5 min read
Operational Guidance Lifetime Cap on Care Costs - Or Smoke and Mirrors?

SJP's protection expert, Tony Müdd, examines the finer points on the latest Government communications around the Social Care cost cap, but finds that the sums involved still don't add up for those that will require care.

On the 4 March, the Government issued a number of papers following the Health and Social Care Paper: ‘Operational Guidance to Implement a Lifetime cap on care costs, Supporting Local Preparation, and Implementing the Cap on Care Costs. The first is a consultation paper, the latter two draft guidance. The first document runs to 27 pages and while the second is mercifully short, the third runs to 56 pages. In truth there is much duplication and very little new information. What is new, most in...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Individual Protection

COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit: The editor's view
Adviser / Broking

COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit: The editor's view

Key talking points

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 25 March 2022 • 3 min read
COVER Wellbeing 360: 'Intermediaries should be signposting clients'
Individual Protection

COVER Wellbeing 360: 'Intermediaries should be signposting clients'

Says vice chair of The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII)

Hemma Visavadia
clock 24 March 2022 • 2 min read
HM Treasury/Flickr
Individual Protection

Spring Statement 2022: Chancellor rejects calls to delay National Insurance increase

NI thresholds raised by £3,000

Hemma Visavadia
clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read