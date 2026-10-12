75% of perimenopausal women would welcome additional workplace support

Around 75% of perimenopausal women said they would welcome additional support for menopause and women's health, according to Aviva.
The provider has published a Menopause Report, surveying 2,436 women aged between 35-64 in the UK, which looked into women's experiences of menopause and the role of employers in supporting. Nearly half (47%) of perimenopausal women said their symptoms have affected their ability to work, while 73% reported an impact on their mental health. Around 37% were concerned that perimenopause could lead to them considering giving up work earlier than planned. One in ten perimenopausal women and 17% of post-menopausal women have changed roles or jobs due to menopause. Across all stages of...
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