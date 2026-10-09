Mortality rates hit record low in 2026

Mortality rates dropped by 6%-10% for all age-groups over the last three years, with there being record lows in 2026 for most age-groups. However, mortality for young males remained higher than the record low seen in 2012 despite recent improvements, the CMI said. This follows a rise in mortality for young males prior to the pandemic. Specifically, there were around 900 deaths recorded in Q3 2026 that involved Covid-19, compared to 13,600, 7,600 and 3,200 in Q3 of 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. Steve Bale FIA C.Act, chair, the CMI Mortality Projections Committee, said: "Despite...