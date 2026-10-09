Mortality rates hit record low in 2026

CMI mortality monitor

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Mortality rates in England and Wales hit a record low in the first three quarters (Q3) of 2026 compared to the same period in any earlier year for both males and females, according to the Continuous Mortality Investigation (CMI).

Mortality rates dropped by 6%-10% for all age-groups over the last three years, with there being record lows in 2026 for most age-groups. However, mortality for young males remained higher than the record low seen in 2012 despite recent improvements, the CMI said. This follows a rise in mortality for young males prior to the pandemic. Specifically, there were around 900 deaths recorded in Q3 2026 that involved Covid-19, compared to 13,600, 7,600 and 3,200 in Q3 of 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. Steve Bale FIA C.Act, chair, the CMI Mortality Projections Committee, said: "Despite...

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