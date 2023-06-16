Four in five with cancer remain in work through vocational rehabilitation

Income protection (IP) customers are typically offered VR if an insurer believes it will support a "positive" work outcome, the ABI noted.

The association surveyed 16,365 people who accessed insurer-provided VR between 2019 to 2021 and found that 70% of over 50s who were absent from work due to cancer were supported back to work, while 11% were supported to stay in work.

However, none of the respondents aged between 16-24 with cancer stayed in work after VR support, although 85% did return to work, the ‘Closing the evidence gap: how insurance supported good health and productivity' report detailed.

For those aged 25-34 years old and 35-49 with cancer, 11% stayed in work due to VR, while 70% and 72% returned to work, respectively.

Meanwhile, over half (51%) of VR cases in the research were for mental health conditions, with nearly one quarter (24%) of respondents having remained in work due to this service, and 64% were supported to return to work following an absence.

Particularly, one third of adults (33%) between the ages of 16-24 who accessed VR support for a mental health condition remained in work, and a further 56% were supported to return after an absence.

This compares to 26% of 25-34-year-olds and 18% of over 50s who accessed VR support for mental health and stayed in work.

An ABI spokesperson told COVER that the association's new report evidences the "significant role" health and protection insurance plays in preventing-ill health, supporting a healthy workforce and reducing pressure on the NHS.

For those with a musculoskeletal condition, 19% stayed in work due to VR support and 67% were supported to return after an absence. Over 50s had the highest return to work rate at 70%, and 14% of this age group stayed in work.

Overall, the highest rate of people who didn't return to work was for those with neurological conditions, with 25% falling out of work despite VR support.

In terms of the speed of support and outcomes, nearly one third (32%) of respondents had a "positive" impact within four weeks following VR support. Additionally, more people were supported to stay in work within six weeks (15%), compared to 14% of those recorded as non-return to work.

An ABI spokesperson said: "Health and protection insurance has evolved beyond providing financial compensation when something bad happens to proactively helping customers and their families through services such as physiotherapy, mental health support, occupational therapies and vocational rehabilitation."

Monica Garcia, disability insurance and workplace wellbeing consultant, told COVER: "Ill-health is one of the main drivers of workers falling out of work, so it is very encouraging to see how the IP sector has been able to adapt and implement, evidence-based approaches for the benefit of its customers."

She detailed that VR is scarcely available otherwise, "thus, we can be proud that IP insurance is playing a key role in filling a much-needed return to work support gap in the population."

"As a call to action, I would encourage the participation of more insurers in the future, particularly from the individual IP sector, for a more representative sample across the IP market as the sample was based on only five insurers participating," Garcia said.

Elsewhere in the report, the ABI called on the government to ease access to health and protection insurance, while also finding that one in three people have access to health services through protection insurance cover.