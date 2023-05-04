The Exeter pays out £9.9M in income protection claims in 2022

The insurer paid out on 92% of all IP claims received in 2022, comprising a total of 1,366 final decisions on claims.

The Exeter detailed that for the 107 claims that were not paid out on, the most common reason was due to misrepresentation.

The most common reason for claims were musculoskeletal conditions (40%), followed by Covid-19 (16%), and hip or knee conditions (7%), the insurer stated.

The Exeter also detailed that the average age of claimant on its Income First product was 36, compared to 48 for its legacy income protection policies, which the insurer stated demonstrates the that cover is increasingly being taken up by younger consumers.

It also stated the average claim duration for a full-term policy was 96 weeks, compared to 83 weeks for limited benefit policies, while its longest running claim in payment was paid for over 25 years, with over £500,000 paid out during that time.

Claire Hird, customer service director at the Exeter, commented that while it remains important for insurers to share claims statistics within the market, it should not be forgotten that "behind every claim there's a member; someone who has looked to us to provide support and reassurance during a difficult time."

"In 2022, we assessed over 1,300 claims from our members, each of whom is an example of how illness or injury can impact our ability to earn a living," Hird detailed.

"With the average income protection claim for both limited and full-term benefit policies lasting almost 90 weeks, and our longest claim being paid for over 25 years, our statistics show the vital role that income protection insurance plays in giving our members peace of mind and financial security."