AFM member pay outs rise 53% following LV= addition

Total of £52 million paid out

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Members of the Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM) paid out £52 million in income protection (IP) claims last year, up 53% from £34m of pay outs in 2021.

The increase largely follows LV='s new membership with the AFM and its results have expanded the value of claims paid, the association stated.

The number of claims paid dropped marginally to 92% from 94% the previous year, although the amount paid out last year is approximately 3% higher compared to 2021.

Overall, pay outs on IP claims we made to over 9,000 policyholders which continues an annual trend of decline; 10,300 customers received pay outs in 2021, which the AFM noted was a 17% year-on-year decrease following a spike of new claims made in 2020.

Musculoskeletal problems were the main reason for claiming (33%), compared to 31% in 2021, while the number of claims for mental health fell to 8% in 2022 from 9% in 2021.

According to the AFM, changing lifestyles, such as increased remote working and greater use of technology, since the beginning of the pandemic have made people more vulnerable to problems with joints, bones and muscles.

Meanwhile, the primary reasons for denied claims were that key information wasn't disclosed at the point of application or claim (41%), and the claim had been made for a condition that was excluded or outside the scope of the policy (39%).

Andrew Whyte, chief executive of AFM, commented: "AFM members sold 50,000 new income protection policies in 2022. This, and increasing amounts paid out emphasise the growing importance people attach to ensuring their income is secured if they can't work due to injury or illness."

"Whilst inflation and the cost of living remain high, having the capacity to pay the bills and look after the family finances has never been more important."

Jaskeet Briah
