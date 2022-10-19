IPAW 2022: Wealth advisers should use 'sunny day fund' to promote IP

Wealth advisers and financial planners will be familiar with the "rainy day fund" concept, whereby clients will amass funds as insurance should the worst case scenario happen to them.

However, for Sonny Kurmi of SK Wealth Solutions, this can be viewed from a different perspective that underlines the importance of having income protection in place.

"Ultimately, people look at capital in the bank account as like a rainy day fund. But I look at it as a sunny day fund as well, because ultimately, when we look at their future goals, that money they've got in the bank can be used to achieved that," he explained during a conversation with IPTF co-chair, Katie Crook-Davies.

"So why when it's a negative situation, when they become ill or injured - yes, they're fortunate in regards to having bank money in the bank account - but why would you want to use all that money simply to survive when there are things out there for a nominal amount of monthly premiums that can secure and protect you should that ever arise?"

Kurmi stated that the difference in perspective was down to a matter of education, both for wealth advisers and the clients.

He explained that he introduces the importance of IP after establishing a picture of the client's financial position and then questioning how they would meet their financial liabilities should that income stop due to injury or illness.

"They would have to think and it's about giving them the time to think about their own answer before explaining what is actually out there," he said.

When considering what advice he would impart to fellow wealth specialists who are looking to write more IP policies, Kurmi said that advisers should ask how clients would meet their financial liabilities if they were ill or injured.

"It's just that one question that gets them thinking. Of course after asking the question, it's all about stopping; you've got to allow them time to think of what they would do and they will most definitely give an answer," he recommended.

"Our job is to educate the individual and make them understand what is out there and why it's important to meet their needs and their wants."

Ultimately, Kurmi said his view was that advisers that don't explore the option of income protection with their clients are "not doing right" by them and that the minimum should be to signpost to a protection specialist.