British Friendly adds level guaranteed premiums to IP cover

British Friendly has rolled out level guaranteed premiums on its short and long-term income protection proposition, Protect.

The new premium option is presented alongside its existing age-costed premiums for Protect, offering constant pricing throughout the lifespan of the policy, unless the holder selects the indexation option, which ensures cover changes in line with any increase in the cost of living.

Meanwhile, the mutual has also launched a number of other enhancements to its proposition, including a benefit guarantee of up to £1,500 per month to provide greater protection for customers who experience a genuine drop in income prior to making a claim.

Sick pay protection for teachers, dentists, doctors, surgeons, nurses and midwives has also been added for those whose sick pay may change due to length of service, as well as reviewing its guaranteed insurability options. In addition, the provider no longer considers state benefits as continuous income at point of claim.

Claire Kelly, proposition director at British Friendly, commented: "Now more than ever before we need to try and help advisers by giving them greater choice and flexibility to discuss Income Protection with a wider range of customers.

"With that in mind we have enhanced Protect to allow varying options so that advisers can tailor the product to their customers' needs through a single product design. 

"The combined approach of greater options being made available alongside our inclusive approach to underwriting hopefully means Income Protection can be more accessible for customers. We want to make sure we can provide certainty and greater everyday value to customers."

