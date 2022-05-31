Dentists' Provident pays out £5.4 million during 2021

The mutual, which provides income protection cover for the UK dental industry, paid out on 1,190 claims throughout last year, representing 98.9% of all claims received.

The annual total was a decrease of 9% on total pay outs of £5.95 million in 2020.

The provider noted that the 1.1% of claims not paid were because "claimants did not meet the definition of incapacity, their condition was not covered by the plan, they did not provide all the information required to assess the claim or the plan conditions were not met."

The most common reason for a claim among men were for "psychiatric disorders" (22%) - which includes stress and anxiety-related illness, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and depressive illnesses, such as bereavement - followed by musculoskeletal disorders (17%), accidents (15%) and infectious and communicable diseases (12%).

For women, the most common reason for claims were musculoskeletal disorders (30%), accidents (15%), cancers (12%) and psychiatric disorders (10%).

Claims were highest among both men and women aged 46-55 (53% and 39%, respectively).

Giles Kidner, chairman of Dentists' Provident, commented: "We know how the impact of the pandemic continued to be felt by dental professionals in their daily lives last year. Many are still working tirelessly to catch up, while facing more worries, illness and financial uncertainty from restrictions in the way they practice."