IPTF announces second Income Protection Awareness Week

Running between 19-23 September, the event will feature a series of online live events comprising live panel discussions, case studies, and shareable material aimed at supporting advisers to have more conversations with new and existing clients about income protection.

The inaugural IPAW was launched last year and 2022's iteration will similarly aim to increase awareness of the need for the product and, ultimately, unite the industry around a shared goal to grow income protection sales.

All content will be free to view throughout the week, with further details to be announced closer to the event.

IPTF co-chair Jo Miller, commented: "We were thrilled with the success of the first Income Protection Awareness Week and received feedback from IPTF members and advisers suggesting it should be repeated.

"We're already working with members and organisations across the industry to build on the successes of the 2021 event so that IPAW 2022 is even bigger and better. The need to protect people's incomes is greater than ever and we recognise the need to support advisers in having effective conversations with their clients."

Jeremy Webster, regional distribution manager at Royal London added: "We know the protection gap is still huge and there are a number of underlying factors that we want to help address, and part of this is looking at the lack of income protection in place.

"We want to help support you with your customer conversations whilst also raising awareness and educating consumers. We think IPAW will help do just that."