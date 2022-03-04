IPTF announces second Income Protection Awareness Week

Returns 19-23 September

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
IPTF announces second Income Protection Awareness Week

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has confirmed the return of the Income Protection Awareness Week (IPAW) for 2022.

Running between 19-23 September, the event will feature a series of online live events comprising live panel discussions, case studies, and shareable material aimed at supporting advisers to have more conversations with new and existing clients about income protection.

The inaugural IPAW was launched last year and 2022's iteration will similarly aim to increase awareness of the need for the product and, ultimately, unite the industry around a shared goal to grow income protection sales.

All content will be free to view throughout the week, with further details to be announced closer to the event.

IPTF co-chair Jo Miller, commented: "We were thrilled with the success of the first Income Protection Awareness Week and received feedback from IPTF members and advisers suggesting it should be repeated. 

"We're already working with members and organisations across the industry to build on the successes of the 2021 event so that IPAW 2022 is even bigger and better.  The need to protect people's incomes is greater than ever and we recognise the need to support advisers in having effective conversations with their clients."

Jeremy Webster, regional distribution manager at Royal London added: "We know the protection gap is still huge and there are a number of underlying factors that we want to help address, and part of this is looking at the lack of income protection in place.

"We want to help support you with your customer conversations whilst also raising awareness and educating consumers. We think IPAW will help do just that."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Self-reported symptoms of Long Covid reach 1.5 million

COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit: Speaker line-up announced

More on uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read
LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH
uncategorised

LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH

One in three workers under 35 feel they work ‘too much’

Jon Yarker
clock 17 June 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right
Adviser / Broking

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right

"D&I is now both a regulatory and ESG issue"

Johnny Timpson OBE
clock 10 February 2022 • 8 min read
Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke
Income Protection

Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke

“That year was almost a cruel lesson in hindsight”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 February 2022 • 5 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta

“Offering a fresh perspective is really important and welcomed”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2022 • 7 min read