LV= returns PSP waiting periods to pre-Covid levels

For self-employed applicants

John Brazier
LV = has announced it is returning to day one and week one waiting periods for self-employed customers applying for LV= Personal Sick Pay (PSP).

The insurer stated that following its removal of restrictions for ‘traditional workers' last year, that the move will also return restrictions for the self-employed to pre-pandemic status for the income protection product designed for the self-employed and those in riskier or manual occupations.

However, a temporary Covid-19 exclusion for symptoms lasting under four weeks will remain for PSP applicants, meaning that a claim won't be paid during that time if it is due to symptoms of coronavirus, respiratory tract infection, cold or flu.

If the symptoms are more serious and last beyond four weeks, the claim will be considered and can be backdated to reflect this, LV= stated.

According to LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor report, those in self-employed roles are "struggling financially or have seen their finances worsen over time," with one in five stating they are currently struggling and one in three stating their finances have worsened over the past three months.

Justin Harper, propositions and marketing director at LV=, commented that with furlough and self-employed grant schemes coming to an end, means that people are now re-evaluating their health and financial circumstances.

"The self-employed - especially those in building trade and driving profession - are very much on their own in the event of an income shock. They don't quality for Statutory Sick Pay, so having an immediate income replacement safety net can provide a financial cushion against the sharp impacts of illness or injury," Harper said.

"The return to pre-Covid waiting periods for all, reflects our pragmatic approach as we continue to adapt, respond and do the right thing for our customers. Protection is the bedrock of financial resilience, which has become paramount in light of the pandemic and its effect on the economy."

