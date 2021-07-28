FCA moves to force firms to 'comply or explain' diversity targets

In a consultation on changes to its listing rules published today (28 July), the FCA proposed the introduction of annual publications to ensure any existing disclosure on diversity policies addresses key board committees and also considers broader aspects of diversity.

This could include considerations of ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, lower socio-economic background and other diversity characteristics.

Earlier in July, the FCA, the PRA and Bank of England issued a joint discussion paper exploring how they can improve diversity and inclusion in the financial services sector.

It also follows existing initiatives to improve diversity on the boards of the largest UK companies, such as the Hampton-Alexander Review and Parker Review.

The proposed "comply or explain statement" would see firm's target board representation of women, or those identifying as women, at a minimum of 40%.

In addition, at least one senior board member should be a woman, while at least one should be from a "non-white ethnic minority background".

As part of the same annual disclosure obligation, firms would be forced to publish data on the make-up of their board and most senior level of executive management in terms of gender and ethnicity.

The listing rule diversity targets are not mandatory for companies to meet and the FCA emphasised it is "not setting quotas", but "providing a positive benchmark for issuers to report against".

The proposals would apply to UK and overseas companies with equity shares in either the premium or standard listing segments of the FCA's official list, while the disclosure and transparency changes apply to companies with securities traded on UK regulated markets.

Consultation on the proposals will close in 12 weeks, with new rules to be confirmed by "late 2021".

Director of market oversight at the FCA, Clare Cole, said: "There is a current lack of standardised and mandatory transparency about diversity on listed company boards, particularly outside the FTSE 350 who do not provide data to the voluntary initiatives in this area.

"But interest from investors is growing and companies are increasingly focusing on this topic due to ESG investing, as well as wider social and public policy concerns."

She explained that the proposals are intended to increase transparency by "establishing better, comparable information on the diversity of companies' boards and executive committees", thereby providing "better data" to assess progress in these areas.

The proposals would also help investors to "make investment decisions, reduce investor search costs, and inform shareholder engagement, enhancing market integrity", according to Cole.

"Over time, we expect enhanced transparency may strengthen incentives for companies towards greater diversity on their boards and encourage a more strategic approach to diversity in their pipeline of talent," she added.

"This may have broader benefits in terms of the quality of corporate governance and company performance in due course."

This article was first published on COVER sister title, Professional Adviser.