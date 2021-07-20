National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are close to agreeing a hike to National Insurance contributions (NICs) by at least 1 percentage point to raise billions to pay for social care, according to reports.

Such a policy would see Tory manifesto pledges broken that promised not to raise NICs, VAT or income tax in this parliament.

The crisis in social care has long been talked about, but steps are yet to be taken to address the funding gap. One government source told The Sun that a hike to NICs was the only way to fill the £7bn blackhole in elderly care provision.

But AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby warned such a move could see the government accused of an "intergenerational raid", with young people set to foot the bill for reforms that will not immediately benefit them.

He said: "After decades of prevarication by successive governments, the coronavirus pandemic may be the crisis that finally forces politicians to take meaningful steps to address the UK's long-term care crisis.

"It is not yet clear what Prime Minister Boris Johnson's long-term care solution will look like, although previous administrations have considered a cap on costs set somewhere between £50,000 and £80,000."

Selby said hiking NICs - perhaps from 12% to 13% for employees - would be the simplest way to fund the reform as it would utilise existing tax frameworks.

He continued: "However, it would also break a central Conservative manifesto commitment and leave the government open to accusations of an intergenerational raid, with younger people paying for reforms which immediately benefit older people, most of whom won't be subject to National Insurance.

"The government may try to badge this as a ‘social care levy' separate to NICs. This would, on the face of it at least, keep its pledge not to raise NI rates intact - although whether or not voters would see it that way remains to be seen."

Professor Len Shackleton, editorial and research fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, said hiking NICs would be "yet another burden on working age people at a time when jobs are insecure, inflation is rising and wages are squeezed."

He continued: "Much of the public may believe that National Insurance pays for the NHS, and social care would just be a natural addition. But NI is not ringfenced and is simply an income tax by another name, albeit with different exemptions, starting points and arbitrary changes in rates which don't coincide with tax bands.

"It is wrong to place the burden of this tax squarely on the shoulders of younger workers, without extending NI to post-state pension age taxpayers to help pay."

Number 10 did not deny the government was looking at a NICs raid, telling The Sun: "We are committed to bringing forward a long-term plan to reform the social care system and we will set out proposals later this year. No decisions have been made."