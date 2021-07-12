ADVERTISEMENT

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
New income protection (IP) offering from The Exeter combines Income One and Pure Protection products.

The Income First product aims to "simplify the income protection journey" for advisers and customers according to The Exeter, providing cover across a range of occupation classes.

The Exeter has introduced level guaranteed premiums across all occupation classes, in conjunction with continuing to offer age-costed options, while the need for medical evidence at the underwriting stage has also been reduced with improved non-medical limits.

The new product also features The Exeter's new ‘employer change promise', aimed at members that change employment during the term of their policy and find that their sick pay is restricted, which can occur during initial probatory periods of employment.

As such, eligible policyholders who need to make a claim may be able to receive their benefit before their waiting period finishes.

NHS medical professionals and teachers are provided with flexible waiting periods, while more options for members to increase cover in specific circumstances have been introduced, such as for those in rental accommodation.

Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing at The Exeter, commented: "We've seen substantial growth in our income protection business in the last five years by developing strong products and backing that up with consistent service. Income protection should be the number one priority when it comes to protecting financial futures, and so we're building on our expertise, as well as feedback from advisers, to evolve our product further. By doing so, we hope to be able to provide greater flexibility and meet the needs of an even wider group of customers."

