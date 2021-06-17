ProtectX4: The benefits conundrum of long COVID

The way in which employees with ‘long COVID’ are supported by their employers and income protection providers needs to be reviewed due to the characteristics of the virus, according to chartered health psychology Dr Julie Denning.

Speaking at Protection Review's ProtectX event today (17 June), Dr Denning - who is a Chartered Member of the British Psychological Society and part of Working to Wellbeing - welcomed the work already being done but argued the characteristics of long COVID require a broader approach.

"In the context of long COVID we may need to expand our frontiers, mainly due to the characteristics of the virus."

Though its symptoms vary, those infected with long COVID will typically suffer from the virus for several weeks or months. Physical symptoms include severe fatigue and breathlessness, with cognitive difficulties such as poor memory and general ‘brain fog'.

Given this variation of COVID has commonly been seen in women of a working age, who before led healthy and active lifestyles, there is also a psychological impact. Adjusting to new conditions can cause feelings of frustration and impact mental health.

Dr Denning said these characteristics need to be factored in with how these people are supported.

"To manage long COVID and its complexities really will require a very integrated and personalised programme, because we may have a diagnosis of long COVID but it impacts everyone very differently," she said.

In all, she advocated an integrated approach with input from HR, occupational health, benefits providers and clinicians who ideally could provide an early diagnosis if they intervened early.

However, this multi-party approach does raise challenges.