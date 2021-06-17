LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH

Under-35s have struggled with working from home (WFH) more than older workers, according to new research from LifeSearch.

Challenges with home setups, and the demands of longer hours and greater childcare responsibilities, were identified by the life insurance specialist as the biggest pressures facing this demographic.

This rises significantly for younger generations with over half (52%) of those under-35s saying they feel lonely due to their work circumstances.

Overall, three in ten (31%) adults have found it harder to WFH than the office with this figure rising to 38% for under-35s.

A difference in setup was identified by LifeSearch as a primary driver for why under-35s were struggling.

With 34% of adults saying they do not have a suitable place to work at home, this rises to 37% for those aged between 18 and 25.

And workers with children under 18 have struggled the most to find a ‘quiet space' at home, with 41% of respondents saying this has been an issue.

Younger workers also feel they work too much, with 32% of these respondents attesting to this compared with 29% overall.

Just over a third (34%) of Brits say they have worked more hours since the pandemic started, but this rises to 42% of younger people.

In comparison, over 55s are more likely to be working fewer hours than they did before the pandemic.

"While working from home can bring many benefits, we have found that younger people in particular have struggled with this shift, both practically - they are more likely not to have a suitable home working environment - and emotionally, with feelings of loneliness and isolation higher in this age group," said Emma Walker, chief marketing officer at LifeSearch.