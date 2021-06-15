COVER's publisher helps to raise £1.2m after unique charity royal cycling tour
For the British Asian Trust
Tim Weller, chairman of COVER’s publisher Incisive Media, has completed a 400km cycling tour of the UK’s royal palaces, raising more than £1.2m for the British Asian Trust
Weller joined more than 30 other cyclists taking on the punishing four-day #PalacesOnWheels challenge, which required them to ride for 100km a day.
They set off from Prince Charles' Highgrove House on 10 June - accompanied by the Prince himself - before riding to Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace. They finished the tour on Sunday (13 June) at the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on 13 June.
The cross-country charity ride was co-sponsored by Incisive Media's market-leading sustainability brand BusinessGreen and its sister business Trusted Reviews.
The beneficiary, the British Asian Trust, provides critical funding to help vulnerable people in South Asia whose lives have been devastated by Covid-19. Anyone interested in donating can still do so via: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/palaces-on-wheels?utm_term=zyyzq9YEe
Previous tours have seen British cyclists tackle challenges in Sri Lanka, India, Cambodia, and Tanzania.
