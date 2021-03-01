Canada Life rolls out group income protection support

Canada Life has launched its extended support services for group income protection (GIP) customers

The WeCare service covers all existing and future GIP customers, following the launch of virtual support service for Canada Life's CLASS customers in November last year.

The service provides a range of virtual services such as GP consultations, second medical opinion, smoking cessation support, mental health services and life event counselling, as well as burnout prevention, diet support and get-fit programmes.

Dan Crook, Protection Sales Director, Canada Life, sad: "This launch means that over 450,000 employees and their families will now have access to our extensive range of high-quality health and wellbeing services.

"We have focused on making the app as straightforward as possible as we know that's what people want. By concentrating on quality not quantity, we have added some much-needed simplicity to accessing vital services which can transform lives."

Canada Life has also added legal and financial assistance to WeCare and services provided by the EmployeeCare employee assistance programme (EAP) will be transferred to WeCare.

Crook commented that it was "essential" to build in legal and financial support in the context of the toll taken on society by the ongoing Covid pandemic and an "uncertain future".

"Ultimately, we want our services to be useful and supportive if the worst should happen, but we also want to help people improve their daily wellbeing," he said.

"This has been the driving force behind the blend of wellbeing solutions, clinical and mental health support that WeCare will now provide to all our customers, their employees and their families."