Counselling and therapy getting employees back to work under Covid

EAP provider data shows 38% return to work after eight weeks of therapy during pandemic year

Research from Towergate Health & Protection has highlighted the increasing use of counselling and therapy services to help employees return to work during the pandemic.

Figures from one of Towergate's employee assistance programme (EAP) providers showed a total of 9,000 engagements between February 2020 to January this year.

Of those employees absent from work prior to starting therapy, 38% had returned to work within eight weeks of starting therapy, based on one session per week. Calls to counselling services were dominated by mental health issues (43%), followed by legal (21%) and work-related (9%) issues.

Attitudes of employees were assessed when they first contact the EAP and again at the end of the process through industry scoring systems. It was found that, as a result of the assistance after eight weekly sessions, presenteeism declined and workplace distress reduced, while work engagement and life satisfaction increased.

A report published in October last year by the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), found that that for every £1 spent on an EAP, UK employers see an average return of £7.27, regardless of size, company, sector, geographical location or service used.

Towergate launched its EAP for mental health support to SMEs in summer last year as part of its expansion of remote clinical services, followed by the launch of online GP services earlier this month in partnership with HealthHero.

Brett Hill, distribution director at Towergate Health & Protection, said: "During the pandemic, and beyond, keeping valued employees at work, or helping them to return to work, must be a major aim of any health and wellbeing programme.

"It is really good to be able to prove the return on investment of such programmes, specifically counselling and EAPs, and to see the positive impact they have for employees and, consequently, employers."