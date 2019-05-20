Jeff Prestridge: Dementia is a cruel and wicked illness

Where AIG and VitalityLife lead, other insurers must follow, writes Jeff Prestridge during Dementia Action Week

Dementia is the number one killer in the UK and currently some 850,000 people are affected by it - not just the elderly but the young as well.

If some experts are to be believed, its spread will be plague-like in the years to come as the population slowly ages. By 2051, it is estimated that two million people in this country will be living with the illness. Not quite an epidemic but not far off. Both worrying and troubling.

It is a medical condition we need to get to grips with so in many ways. As a nation we must better understand the needs of those struggling to come to terms with it - not just sufferers but carers - and help fund medical research that in time will help combat it.

It is therefore ‘good' to see that the illness's vice-like grip on a segment of the nation is being acknowledged with Dementia Action Week that runs from May 20 to 26. Organised by the marvellous Alzheimer's Society, the week's focus on dementia will attempt to get more people - especially the younger amongst us - to engage with those suffering from it. Dementia sufferers often feel isolated, lonely and sometimes abandoned.

It is certainly a campaign I will be supporting. My father died almost two years ago to the day of the launch of this year's Dementia Action Week. He had vascular dementia and despite the love and 24-hour care of a loving wife he was a lost soul at the end, very much trapped in his own world. The experience left my mother - in her 80s and fragile herself - exhausted and I am not sure she will ever recover from it all. Rest in peace Pops.

Social care

While greater awareness about dementia - and more medical research into it - is essential, we must also build a society that better accommodates the illness. That means a social care system that is fit for purpose, a point eloquently made last year by Nadra Ahmed (chair of the National Care Association) when she criticised successive governments for kicking much needed reform of the social care system into the proverbial ‘long grass'.

‘This is a mistake when you consider that more people are living longer and needing care ,' she said. ‘Dementia and obesity are adding to the catalogue of problems that the social care sector faces.' Despite the much awaited Green Paper on social care being promised by the Government by the end of March, it has yet to emerge. A scandalous state of affairs. There is now talk of care ‘deserts' countrywide.

The financial services industry also needs to do more to acknowledge the dementia epidemic. The funding of long-term care - that many dementia sufferers require - remains limited, restricted primarily to the purchase of immediate care annuities. Meanwhile, the insurance industry is only slowly waking up to dementia as an ‘issue' it needs to accommodate within its panoply of products.

Thankfully, there are movers and shakers, most notably VitalityLife, that are prepared to lead from the front. It has adapted its serious illness cover so that it can be left in place in later life to defray some of the care expenses resulting from a number of later life degenerative illnesses such as dementia, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, a stroke and general frailty (an inability to undertake key essential activities). Only AIG offers something similar.

Last week, Deepak Jobanputra, deputy chief executive of VitalityLife, told me that the insurance industry is ‘failing' to provide financial solutions for those such as dementia sufferers who are desperate to ‘retain their dignity and independence in later life'.

Tom Baigrie, chief executive of broker LifeSearch, agreed, stating the protection sector ‘needs to respond with products providing genuine protection against the financial consequences of dementia, this latter day plague'. Absolutely. Brokers should now do their bit by putting pressure on other insurers to adapt their policies so they encompass dementia.

Where AIG and VitalityLife lead, other insurers must follow. As soon as possible. No, now.

Jeff Prestridge is personal finance editor of the Mail On Sunday