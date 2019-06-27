'One in four' young people worry about supporting ageing parents

'Millennials likely to experience lesser quality of life than that of parents'

Earlier this month, Legal & General released its 'Bank of Mum and Dad' research predicting that family and friends will lend £6.3bn to loved ones to help them onto the housing ladder this year.

New research from Smarterly has turned this on its head and explored the financial pressure on the younger generation to support their parents in later life, introducing the idea of ‘The Bank of Son or Daughter'.

"The new reality for younger people - rocketing housing prices, low pay and a culture that normalises getting by on credit - is eroding financial security for younger and older alike" said Steve Watson, head of proposition at Smarterly.

"According to Legal & General's report, the Bank of Mum and Dad is involved in more than a quarter of a million (259,400) property purchases."

According the study, which takes into consideration views from 1248 employees and 508 HR professionals in UK businesses, one in four people born between the years 1981 and 1996 are concerned about the future costs of looking after their parents.

"We're in a sad situation where over a quarter of millennials have added ‘Mum and Dad's finances' to their own list of money worries, and less than a tenth (9.27%) see their retirement funds as the biggest financial concern," said Watson.

"Naturally, there are lots of financial hurdles and opportunities for most young people before even thinking about their own retirement and obviously some are lucky to have support from their parents. But later down the line they may find they need to repay the favour."

Savings

According to the Smarterly research, 33.2% of 18-35 year old employees receive no financial support from their parents or family and would welcome more support to make savings for the short to medium term.

Michael Johnson, research fellow for the centre for policy studies and corporate affairs and policy adviser to Smarterly, added: "We need to tackle intergenerational inequity at its roots. Millennials are having to support an increasingly ageing population by funding the rising cost of health and social care, in addition to a panoply of pensioner benefits. Today there are 3.5 people of working-age for every pensioner; this is expected to fall to 2.5 by 2036."

"Consequently, many millennials are likely to experience a lesser quality of life than that of their parents," he continued. "The traditional savings vehicles, including pension pots, no longer serve their needs. They require access to much more flexible, innovative savings schemes."