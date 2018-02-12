Aviva launches Whole of Life Insurance+ policy

The cover will be offered by wealth management advisers in conjunction with advice about trusts and IHT

Aviva's new Whole of Life Insurance+ policy is aimed primarily at high-value clients at risk of inheritance tax (IHT) liability and looking to gift funds after death.

Designed to be offered by advisers as part of wealth management plans, the application process for the policy will be accompanied by access to advice regarding trusts and IHT.

"The policy will be offered as part of our wealth advisers segment," Mark Cracknell, head of protection distributionat Aviva, told COVER magazine. "What we know from our platform is that there is significant opportunity to grow protection sales, and part of that is the fact that a segment of the population face a growing burden of IHT, so we will be looking at the best way for them to deal with that.

"We're going to be engaging with advisers. The proposition will also be offered as part of financial planning advice. This is a new product for Aviva - until now we haven't had a guaranteed whole of life insurance policy on the market," he said.

The policy - available to anyone aged 18 to 85 - will also offer the ability to pre-qualify client applications prior to financial medical checks, as well as dedicated points of contact to chase GP medical exams and arrange underwriting terms.

"By successfully combining the elements consumers need in a new proposition, Whole of Life Insurance+ provides a bespoke high-value service and tax planning support," concluded Cracknell.