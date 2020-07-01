|
Rugby Ruckus
Scrum down with Rugby Ruckus in the coffee lounge. Tackle and try your way through 16 challenges and lead your country to glory.
Golf Pitchin
Can you chip your way to Augusta? Take on the elements as you aim to reach the green.
Sudoku
Test your problem solving skills against our daily Sudoku challenge
Office Blocks
Are you king of the office? Move, spin and drop the blocks into place with Office Blocks.
Blast Billiards
Can you pot the lot and beat the clock on blast billiards?
Rage Test
Gauge your rage and discover if you are the Hulk or a mouse!
Battleships
You are master and commander of your own fleet, engage the enemy and sink their battleships
Geo-genius Europe
Do you know where Belarus is? Test your knowledge of the European continent with Geo-genius.
Tennis Ace
Beat all three challengers and take home the Gold Cup.
Smashin
Smash the blocks by using precision and your reflexes to keep the ball alive
Blazing Squad
Enemy forces have you pinned down, eliminate the threat by shooting the targets in Blazing Squad
Shove it
Push the blocks around the maze against the clock.