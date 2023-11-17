Roper Technologies

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

Technology

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

Taking over from Deane S. Price

clock 17 November 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Fairer Finance launches PMI product ratings with four providers awarded 5-star rating

15 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Four in five consumers want transparency on restricted protection product searches

15 November 2023 • 2 min read