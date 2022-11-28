This year's Health, Wealth & Happiness report makes for bleak reading. The cost of living crisis and its impact on our bank accounts, day-to-day habits, happiness and mental health? Seismic. A standout portion of this year's paper centres on the big swathes of UK 18-34 year olds who are - as well as budgeting, borrowing and cost-cutting - putting big life goals on ice to better cope with the squeeze. Among this age group, over one third (36%) say they've delayed having a(nother) child, 30% say they've shelved plans to start a business and a colossal 41% say they've kicked buying a ho...