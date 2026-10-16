Simplyhealth to offer prescriptions without appointment

Healthcare provider, Simplyhealth, is set to offer members access to digital private prescriptions without the need for an appointment, phone call or video consultation.
The online prescription service is now available to the provider's near-700,000 members across individual, employee-funded and employer-funded plans. Members will be able to complete online consultations to be reviewed by regulated prescribers, which are then able to issue and dispense medication. Upon launch, the categories covered are: women's health; men's health; general health; gastrointestinal conditions; weight loss; smoking cessation; allergy and hay fever; and travel health. Sonya Bryson, managing director, Simplyhealth, said: "We believe everyone should be able to access ...
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