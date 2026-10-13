Fairer Finance launches accreditation scheme

Aims to build trust in financial services

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Consumer group and rating provider, Fairer Finance, has partnered with behavioural design consultancy, Sideways, to launch an accreditation scheme to help retail financial services firms design for trust.

The scheme – which is designed for firms including banks, insurers and lenders - aims to help businesses identify where they are losing customer trust and fix it before it shows up as a complaint, a regulatory finding or a customer leaving. Accreditations will be carried out with the participation and cooperation of the respective firm. It will include a deep dive into governance, MI dashboards, fair value assessments, complaints trend analysis and other company data.  The accreditation looks to provide companies with external reassurance that they are compliant with Consumer Duty, as...

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