RedArc records highest mental health referrals in October

Over the past five years, anxiety and stress (including panic disorders) has been the most referred mental health condition (44%), followed by depression and mood disorders (15%) and PTSD and trauma (8%). RedArc said the increase coincides with the heightened focus on mental health throughout October due to World Mental Health Day, which takes place every 10th October. The organisation pointed to greater awareness and more open conversations as encouraging more people to reach out for support. Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc, said: "We know that the more mental heal...