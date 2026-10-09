Third of employees unaware of access to mental health support

52% delayed seeking medical care in the last year

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Nearly one third of employees may have access to mental health support without realising it, Simplyhealth has found, as 61% of employers said they offer this support but 41% of employees report having it.

The findings form part of Simplyhealth's report, The Access Gap: Building healthcare around real working lives, which surveyed 5,000 UK employees and 500 HR decision-makers. It found that 14% of employees believed faster mental health appointments would improve their ability to access the healthcare they want, rising to 19% among Gen Z and 15% among Millennials. Across all generations, 11% of employees said that specialist services - including mental health - would help, with 8% stating they would like access to digital mental health support. Employees reported losing an average of...

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Jaskeet Briah
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