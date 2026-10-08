Speaking at the Conservative party conference,, Badenoch claimed a Conservative government would allow couples to pass on £1m tax free after death, as well as a family home. "On top of that, couples will be able to leave an additional £1m tax free," she said. "And these changes mean every IHT bill will be cut and the number of families paying inheritance tax will fall by more than half." Badenoch then went on to say her ambition is to "abolish IHT altogether" as soon as the country can afford it. Broadstone head of personal financial planning Rob Hillock believes these pledges w...