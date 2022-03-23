IPTF: An update on IPAW 2021 industry pledges

This time last year, the IPTF was settling into a new rhythm based on a workstream structure where groups of members met to work towards a specific objective and with an output in mind.

The IPTF executives were clear on what the workstream objectives and outputs were, although they were still considering how these outputs would be showcased and shared in a useful format with the industry to contribute to the growth of the IP market.

That idea came sometime in May, growing into a full proposal, for an awareness week by the end of June to be held in September and, as they say, the rest is history.

From the first discussions about an awareness week, one thing was clear: this had to be about more than a series of webinars. There had to be an impact on the market born of a commitment to do more as a result of the content broadcast.

The result was an appeal for attendees to make pledges detailing what they would do as a result of IPAW and with market growth in mind.

The final day of IPAW featured a pledge montage including a number of pledges that had been made by companies and individuals across the industry.

Now we find ourselves at an important point for Income Protection Awareness Week - six months on from the inaugural week and with IPAW 2022 having just been announced (taking place 19-23 September - mark it in your calendar!), it is time to take stock as the next round of planning begins.

As part of this assessment, IPTF have been catching up with some of those who made pledges to see how they are getting on. Have they delivered on their commitments and, most importantly, can they see the impact?

Under review

Reviewing the pledges we received, there was a definite theme around providing tools and training for advisers and ultimately protecting more people via income protection policies.

Providers, portals, technology firms, Networks, consultants and advisers all got involved, pledging to do their bit.

As our pledge update film (below) shows, the industry has been busy keeping to its word. Tools, content and training have all been made available to advisers, IP specific events have been held (with more planned) and early interventions have demonstrated the value of IP to customers.

The noise around IP, on social media as well as "in real life" was overwhelming in the first IPAW week but a quick review of what has happened as a result shows the momentum, and most importantly, the appetite, is still there.

The IPTF are keen to capitalise on this appetite, as well as building on the real need that consumers face with a cost of living crisis and an increased reliance on their income.

It remains true that it is not enough to be a spectator at IPAW; as an industry we must be ready to act and the first step in preparing is to commit so you can expect a similar initiative to the pledges as part of IPAW 2022 - more news to follow on that.

It's never too early to start thinking what part you could play in raising the profile of this most important type of insurance though. We look forward to seeing you at IPAW 2022!