Covid-19 the main driver behind income protection purchases

Research from the 2020-21 UK Insurance Consumer Surveys found that over half of income protection policies were sold primarily due to the pandemic in 2021, up from 37.4% the year prior.

Accident and sickness cover was the most purchased type of personal income protection policy in 2021 with a 44.6% purchase share, according to the research.

Meanwhile, of all income protection products sold, 55.4% provided cover against redundancy in the form of unemployment insurance or comprehensive income protection.

In addition to providing unemployment cover, comprehensive policies also offer protection in the event the policyholder becomes unable to work because of sickness or an accident.

Beatriz Benito, senior insurance analyst at GlobalData, said: "Some consumers may feel more vulnerable to job losses and health concerns than in the past and are therefore examining ways of protecting themselves in an uncertain economy.

"Equally, the pandemic has increased awareness about the importance of health and wellbeing. Many individuals may not have the funds to support themselves or their families if they were to fall sick and be out of work and short of income for an extended period of time."

Benito added that the proportion of income protection policies accounted for by unemployment cover would be "significantly higher today" had insurers not suspended the provision of unemployment cover during the early stages of the pandemic due to the prospect of high unemployment levels.