Covid-19 the main driver behind income protection purchases

Over half of 2021 policy sales due to pandemic

clock • 1 min read
Covid-19 the main driver behind income protection purchases

Covid-19 has influenced UK consumer income protection insurance purchases with 52% citing the pandemic as the primary factor, according to GlobalData.

Research from the 2020-21 UK Insurance Consumer Surveys found that over half of income protection policies were sold primarily due to the pandemic in 2021, up from 37.4% the year prior.

Accident and sickness cover was the most purchased type of personal income protection policy in 2021 with a 44.6% purchase share, according to the research.

Meanwhile, of all income protection products sold, 55.4% provided cover against redundancy in the form of unemployment insurance or comprehensive income protection.                

In addition to providing unemployment cover, comprehensive policies also offer protection in the event the policyholder becomes unable to work because of sickness or an accident. 

Beatriz Benito, senior insurance analyst at GlobalData, said: "Some consumers may feel more vulnerable to job losses and health concerns than in the past and are therefore examining ways of protecting themselves in an uncertain economy. 

"Equally, the pandemic has increased awareness about the importance of health and wellbeing. Many individuals may not have the funds to support themselves or their families if they were to fall sick and be out of work and short of income for an extended period of time." 

Benito added that the proportion of income protection policies accounted for by unemployment cover would be "significantly higher today" had insurers not suspended the provision of unemployment cover during the early stages of the pandemic due to the prospect of high unemployment levels.

Topics

More on Employee Benefits

Teamwork
Employee Benefits

Employers improve benefits strategies to recruit and retain talent

Employee engagement, choice, recruitment and retention top objective for employers post Covid-19

Jenny Turton
clock 20 January 2022 • 2 min read
Employers count benefits of health and wellbeing support
Group Protection

Employers count benefits of health and wellbeing support

According to GRiD research

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 18 January 2022 • 2 min read
Vitality to relaunch Britain's Healthiest Workplace survey
Employee Benefits

Vitality to relaunch Britain's Healthiest Workplace survey

In collaboration with Aon

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 January 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate

“It all comes back to those real life stories that get shared”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 January 2022 • 7 min read
Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition
Individual Protection

Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition

Latest COVER webinar

COVER
clock 04 January 2022 • 1 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021
Adviser / Broking

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021

The most-read news stories of last year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 January 2022 • 6 min read