Cirencester Friendly adds health benefits for IP members

The mutual society has adopted healthcarer rm's health and wellbeing support service to its income protection members.

YourHalo, launched by health and wellbeing specialist healthcare rm in March this year, offers access to advice and support from healthcare professionals, 

The service will be offered via appointments that can be booked online or over the phone, with these sessions delivered remotely, to Cirencester Friendly's 43,000 income protection members at no additional cost.

Policyholders will be able to access the service at any time during the lifetime of their membership.

YourHalo's specialists include physiotherapists, sports therapists, nutritionists, fitness specialists and sleep experts.

Members can also use this service to receive a biopsychosocial assessment to gain insights over their health, including biological, psychological and social factors. 

Cirencester Friendly commercial director, David Macgregor, said: "Helping our members to achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle is very important, and especially so as we all continue to endure the effects of the pandemic."

Paul Nattrass, commercial director healthcare rm, commented:  "YourHalo is more than just an added value service and I believe will add meaningful and tangible benefits for members.

"Our practitioners understand that maintaining good all-round health is multi-faceted and YourHalo provides a one-stop shop for Members to obtain expert advice and support to help them address any symptoms, and to help people adopt and maintain healthy habits".

