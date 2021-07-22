ADVERTISEMENT

Captain of Hong Kong cricket team arrested for suspected insurance fraud

Claimed an accident left him unable to work

Hannah Godfrey
clock 22 July 2021 • 1 min read
Captain of Hong Kong cricket team arrested for suspected insurance fraud

Aizaz Mohammed Khan, the captain of the Hong Kong men’s cricket team, has been arrested after carrying out suspected insurance fraud.

The athlete is accused of seeking HK$3m in compensation after he claimed an accident left him unable to work.

An investigation found Khan continued playing matches despite claiming to be injured in a traffic accident and seeking a claim, the South China Morning Post first reported.

The cricketer was arrested at his Hong Kong flat earlier this week. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held for questioning but had not been charged.

The Commercial Crime Bureau reportedly started investigating the case after receiving a complaint from an insurance company.

According to police, Khan's motorcycle collided with a taxi in July 2020, and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two months later a lawyer representing the cricketer filed a compensation claim to the third party insurance agency of the taxi driver, asking for HK$3 million compensation. 

According to reports, Khan said he was a professional cricket player and a logistics worker, and so his income had been affected after he had been left unable to work.

However, an investigation by the insurance company found his situation was different to what he had claimed, and so passed the situation onto the Commercial Crime Bureau, which found he had participated in at least 10 cricket games since the accident and had earned money.

Tony Melloy, chairman of governing body Cricket Hong Kong, told the South China Morning Post he did not have enough detail about the case to comment.

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Group Protection

LV= launches two income protection products
Income Protection

LV= launches two income protection products

Products available from today

Hannah Godfrey
clock 22 July 2021 • 2 min read
Govt to work with insurers to create 'consensus statement' to guide employers on good work and health
Employee Benefits

Govt to work with insurers to create 'consensus statement' to guide employers on good work and health

Government consultation response

Hannah Godfrey
clock 21 July 2021 • 2 min read
Social care funding plans shelved until autumn following backlash
Critical Illness

Social care funding plans shelved until autumn following backlash

Plans to be announced later this year

Hannah Godfrey
clock 21 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT