Captain of Hong Kong cricket team arrested for suspected insurance fraud

The athlete is accused of seeking HK$3m in compensation after he claimed an accident left him unable to work.

An investigation found Khan continued playing matches despite claiming to be injured in a traffic accident and seeking a claim, the South China Morning Post first reported.

The cricketer was arrested at his Hong Kong flat earlier this week. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held for questioning but had not been charged.

The Commercial Crime Bureau reportedly started investigating the case after receiving a complaint from an insurance company.

According to police, Khan's motorcycle collided with a taxi in July 2020, and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two months later a lawyer representing the cricketer filed a compensation claim to the third party insurance agency of the taxi driver, asking for HK$3 million compensation.

According to reports, Khan said he was a professional cricket player and a logistics worker, and so his income had been affected after he had been left unable to work.

However, an investigation by the insurance company found his situation was different to what he had claimed, and so passed the situation onto the Commercial Crime Bureau, which found he had participated in at least 10 cricket games since the accident and had earned money.

Tony Melloy, chairman of governing body Cricket Hong Kong, told the South China Morning Post he did not have enough detail about the case to comment.