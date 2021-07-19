Over half of Brits don't have enough emergency savings

In a survey of 10,030 adults carried out by Focaldata, 52% of those who are of working age do not have enough savings to cover 3-6 months of essential spending.

Hargreaves Lansdown has calculated this as having £2,999 in savings for the average single person, or £5,5567 for a couple. This is the minimum for three months, with these sums roughly doubling for a six month period of no income.

"More than half of us are vulnerable to nasty surprises, because we don't have enough emergency savings to protect ourselves," said Hargreaves Lansdown personal finance analyst Sarah Coles.

"Even retirees and higher earners have holes in their savings safety net. What's even more alarming is how many people with a shortfall have no idea of the risk they're taking, and that they're not as resilient as they think."

Coles noted that the research, carried out in June 2021, reflected negative impacts on finances from the pandemic with two in five households confirming the situation had got worse for them financially since the start of the year.

This research unveiled a gap between people's perceptions of their financial security, and the reality.

One in 10 (11%) do not have enough savings to be financially resilient but are happy with the amount they do have.

Savings shortfalls were also found among high earners.

Out of the households surveyed with an annual income of over £100,000, 23% said they could not cover essential outgoings for three months on savings alone.

Coles added: "This may be due in part to the tendency of expenses to expand to fill the cash available, so there's nothing left over for savings.

"Those on higher incomes who lack savings are far more vulnerable than they think. A drop in income, even in the short term, could leave them falling short of their essential commitments, which can have far-reaching consequences for years."