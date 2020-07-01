FAQs

Is the Cover app free?

Will I only get the latest edition of Cover or will I keep all the back issues I've downloaded?

Does the app edition contain everything the print magazine contains?

Once I have finished with an issue, how do I delete it from my iPad to save space?

Problems with links and downloads?

Yes, the app is completely free of charge. You simply need to visit the app store to download it.

You'll keep every issue you download, building up a Cover library of editions you can access at any time.

Yes, each month Cover magazine will be uploaded in its entirety for you to view at your leisure on an iPad.

Simply go to the issues screen and tap on the 'library' tab. Then select 'edit' and you can delete any issues from the screen.

Double check you have an active internet connection (either Wi-Fi or 3G) and ensure you have the latest operating system installed. It is likely that this could be affecting the performance of your device - you can download the latest version from iTunes.



Alternatively, if you are running off the latest software try uninstalling the app and re-installing it, or deleting the issue and attempting to download again. You could also try closing all other apps as they may be slowing the performance of your iPad.



If you are still experiencing problems email us at [email protected] and describe the location of the broken link or download problem (or quote the text, issue and page number if featured in the magazine).

If you have a comment or suggestion about the Cover ipad app, or a query that isn't covered in the frequently asked questions above, please email [email protected].

