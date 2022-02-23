IPTF: Compliance principles for income protection

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) reviews 10 best practise compliance principles based on a survey of protection networks and distributors carried out last year.
The mere mention of compliance can be enough to elicit, at the very least, an eye roll from even the most experienced adviser. It's a term that conjures up images of rigid bureaucracy and rules for rules' sake. Indeed, when asked to write this article I was challenged, perhaps in jest, to make compliance sound sexy. Yes, you read that right - compliance and sexy in the same sentence. At the IPTF, we're keen to fully understand any potential barriers to the sale of income protection and with...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.