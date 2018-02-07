Protecting from the cost of divorce

For many couples, 8 January was D-Day. That is, 'Divorce Day', writes Mark Cracknell, head of protection distribution at Aviva.

This was a term coined by professionals within the legal and charity space who reportedly receive a significant increase in divorce calls and enquiries in the post-Christmas slump.

Sadly, January typically sees a peak in divorces, as the pressures of the festive season prove the last straw for many couples already at breaking point.

In January 2017, Relate, a relationship charity, received a 24 percent increase in calls to their helpline compared with the average month,[1] while Google trend analysis shows January 2016 was one of the most popular months for divorce searches in the last decade.[2]

While figures like these seem to suggest there is some element of seasonal trend at play, divorce is also increasing throughout the year.

The latest official data highlighted the number of divorces in England and Wales increased by 6% between 2015 and 2016 to 106,959[3].

Aside from the unquestionable and unquantifiable emotional impact of divorce, couples and their families in this unfortunate situation often face a minefield of financial costs and considerations in the weeks and months that follow the decision to divorce.

Resolving financial matters can be an extensive process

Aviva's Family Finances Report (January 2018) revealed that the majority of separating couples (68%) have financial matters to resolve, a process that takes an average of 14.5 months to complete.[4]

Furthermore, the number of couples who have at least some shared finances has increased from just over a quarter (27%) in 2014, to the majority of couples in 2017 (73%) - meaning more separating couples than ever now face the complicated and often time-consuming process of untangling joint finances.

In fact, those who found the process of divorce or separation to be better than they expected (34%) were more likely to have separate finances than those who found it worse than expected (19%).

Even though it may seem completely unnecessary for a client to plan for such a life event as divorce or separation until it happens, as advisers what steps can be taken to ensure a client's protection remains fit for purpose after a split?

Importance of protection review

Following the decision to divorce, a protection review is essential to ensure evolving financial needs, family status and long-term financial plans are accounted for.

With the majority of couples now having at least some aspects of their finances shared, such as mortgages, savings accounts and insurance policies, it's important this protection review takes place swiftly to prevent any further disruption or cost to a total spend that is already around £14,500 per divorcing couple.[5]

The review should assess factors such as life insurance, wills and child guardianship - arrangements that could otherwise go overlooked until it is too late, when further complications could arise.

For example, joint life insurance policies can often be split into two separate policies, but this must often be completed within 90 days of having divorced - an indication of the urgency of completing the protection review.

Moreover, it is unlikely that a divorcing couple would want each other to remain the beneficiary of their estate should they die - so wills will need to be reviewed and rewritten, particularly when children are involved to ensure there is clarity around child guardianship.

However, protection policies written into Trust for children will ultimately ensure any protection settlement goes to them, not the surviving ex-partner, should the unfortunate happen.

Added complexity of dependent children

Aviva's research also highlights that those who have separated with dependent children are more likely to alter their working lives than those without children, by working longer hours or changing jobs to earn more.

More than one in three also needed to take annual leave as a result of their split, including one in 10 who needed more than a month's leave.

As a result, there may be a newfound need to protect the separate income of each partner. Discussion focussed around income protection policies would be appropriate in this scenario.

Protection is also important in cases where one parent may not work, but relies on the others' income for maintenance payments to cover monthly bills.

If the ex-partner is unreliable or untrustworthy, but provides vital income, the parent who relies on maintenance may want to insure the life of their ex-partner, and pay the premiums themselves, to avoid any risk of the policy becoming null and void through non-payment. In this case, the policyholder will need to prove insurable interest which could be done with child support payments.

Even for couples without children, a divorce can lead to a number of changes in circumstances which could leave them vulnerable in the future. For example, funding two homes, either with rent or mortgage payments, or a change in employment status and income can lead to greater exposure of risk, so a review is essential.

Ultimately, it's important to have these discussions as early as possible, so the correct cover and mechanics can be put in place to suit the divorcing couple and their family.

The emotional strain a divorce can put on a family should also not be overlooked, as additional help may already be available through their protection policy. For instance Aviva's support plus package, which now comes as standard with each protection policy, includes counselling services which can be accessed at any time. This could give your clients expert support on relationship breakdown.

With the total cost of divorce per couple standing at £14,562 on average, families face a significant financial burden that can eat its way into the family purse.

Worryingly, 6% of individuals who divorce or separate even cancel their protection cover, with a further 6% cutting back their level of cover to supplement their household income and manage payments.

It is therefore vital that advisers have a clear understanding of both the financial and emotional pressures of separation on affected individuals, and provide the appropriate guidance in a timely manner.

In doing so, advisers will prove invaluable in steering clients through financial complexity at a stressful time, while preventing long term financial planning from going off course.

References

1 Relate, Daily Mail, 2017: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/pa/article-5231327/Divorce-Day-looms-sharp-post-festive-rise-couples-considering-split.html

2 Independent, 2018: http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/love-sex/divorce-search-rise-2018-january-amicable-a8136481.html

3 ONS, Divorces in England and Wales 2016: https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/divorce/bulletins/divorcesinenglandandwales/2016

4 Aviva Family Finances Report, 2018: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VB7O9tpXMRtRcW1qt62FDfkxfJ_NP_hD/view

5 Aviva Family Finances Report, 2018: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VB7O9tpXMRtRcW1qt62FDfkxfJ_NP_hD/view

All other data is taken from the Aviva Family Finances Report, 2018.