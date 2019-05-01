GRiD releases three personal stories to support claims stats

David, Zoe and Will's experiences highlight how rehabilitation services work

In light of today's ‘record' claims stats for the group risk industry, GRiD (Group Risk Development) has published three personal claims accounts* which show how additional support services available through group income protection providers have helped claimants get back to work.

David's Story

David works in the IT sector and suffered from an infection related to his pacemaker which led to a series of operations and a stay in hospital lasting nearly three months. Although the initial issue related to his pacemaker, the extensive time in hospital led to muscle wastage and mental health issues associated to the extent of the illness and potential for re-occurrence.

The group income protection (GIP) provider's vocational rehabilitation consultant (VRC) arranged for physiotherapy, with two sessions a week for the first two weeks and a further five sessions on a weekly basis, paid for by the GIP provider. The GIP provider also paid for eight sessions with a psychologist.

The VRC also designed a return-to-work plan lasting eight weeks with a mixture of home and office working, highlighting that time-critical or high-volume work should not be undertaken. The return-to-work plan accommodated the physiotherapy and psychology appointments over time, and David was back in full-time work within four months of leaving hospital. The VRC maintained support throughout the return-to-work plan and indeed beyond the point at which David was back to his full-time hours while the psychology treatment remained ongoing.

Zoe's Story

Zoe stopped attending the office in May 2018 due to fibromyalgia. Her symptoms meant she was unable to leave her home and her parents were having to visit in order to cook and clean for her. Zoe tried to work from home but was only able to work sporadically and up to a maximum of 5 hours per day when she felt able.



Zoe's employer asked the group income protection (GIP) provider to consider a proportionate benefit claim as she was not working her normal hours. Following an initial assessment call from the GIP provider's case manager at the end of June 2018, Zoe was referred to a complex pain management support programme through one of the GIP provider's rehabilitation partners. This company has been working with Zoe since July 2018 and has provided her with support and given her an increased understanding of how to self-manage her condition.

As a result of this intervention, Zoe has developed pacing skills and has gradually increased her levels of daily activity, including attending choir practice, visiting church and being able to meet friends for coffee. In line with this increase in function, Zoe has also increased the hours she is working; she is currently in discussions about returning to the office and in line with her return-to-work plan, will return to working full-time on a mixed home/office basis over the next few weeks.

Will's Story

Will became absent from work in February 2018 due to an acute episode of mania whilst in the office and he was subsequently diagnosed as bipolar and suffering from anxiety.

The medical information provided to the group income protection (GIP) provider indicated that Will was making positive progress but when the GIP provider's case manager spoke with Will's employer in August 2018, several concerns were raised by the company given Will's pivotal role and the nature of his ill health. The GIP provider referred Will to its rehabilitation partner's network of clinical psychologists and funded a course of appropriate talking therapy.

As Will's health improved, the GIP provider's in-house occupational therapist made contact with Will and his employer in order to develop a phased return to work plan. Through working closely with all parties, providing education, support tools and taking the process step by step, the GIP provider was able to support Will back to the workplace, in his contractual role.

Will is now working 30 hours of his contractual 37 hour week, and as well as providing Will with ongoing support during his graded return to work, the GIP provider is further supporting him by paying a proportionate benefit - thus allowing the necessary time for full resolution of the ongoing symptoms of his chronic condition.

*Not their real names