Fifty-thousand-plus NHS operations cancelled this January

Further strains on National Health Service highlights need for private medical insurance products to offer safety net, National Friendly believes.

Official data revealing a raft of over 50,000 non-urgent NHS operations cancelled in January, adding to the 6,000 it cancels on a monthly basis, is a reminder of the growing appeal of insurance to support our health needs, Bristol-based mutual society National Friendly has pointed out.

Hip operations and cataract surgery are among the cancelled operations classed as ‘non-urgent' and patients without PMI cover are facing lengthy, uncomfortable waits in order to get treatment.

"It is a well-known fact that the NHS is becoming increasingly overstretched, particularly during the winter months, when we often see a seasonal increase in demand," said Wayne Carter, head of sales and marketing at National Friendly.

"Whilst the NHS is integral to our society, as waiting times become longer, we believe that private medical insurance plays an important role in supporting consumers with an alternative healthcare solution."

According to National Friendly, a mutual society, with their strong focus on customer service, are well placed to offer PMI support.

Owned by its members, profits are reinvested in the improvement of member benefits rather than paying dividends to shareholders.

In National Friendly's instance, weekly contributions to a deposit fund reserves for protection productions including its Optimum healthcare polices.

"National Friendly's cause was a socially advanced concept 150 years ago and today it still follows the same principle of helping people to make contingencies for difficult times," added Wayne.