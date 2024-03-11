Cover, Talks: Business Protection

How can advisers tap into a growing sector?

Demand for business protection is on the rise, yet there is a gap in the market and the number of policies written for the UK's 5.6 million private businesses is relatively small.

This is worrying as the percentage of working hours lost because of sickness or injury rose to 2.6% in 2022 - the highest it has been since 2004*.

This segment of the market offers huge growth potential for advisers enabling them to unlock a chain of opportunities with new and existing clients.

But how can advisers tap into the opportunity and what are the challenges they need to overcome?

Join COVER and LV= in conversation on how advisers and providers can work together to deliver better outcomes for businesses when it comes to protection. Our panel of experts will explore the business protection market, potential risks business may face, the opportunities available to advisers as well delving in to value-added benefits that make business protection policies so beneficial for clients.

Sign up to watch COVER, Talks business protection now.

*Source: Office for National Statistics, April 2023