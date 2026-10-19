Autumn Budget opportunity to slash IPT: Broadstone

Consultancy, Broadstone, has urged the Government to use the Autumn Budget to reduce tax barriers which discourage employers from investing in health and wellbeing.
Broadstone stated that a reduction of taxation would make it easier for employers to invest in private healthcare and wellbeing support for employees. The consultancy's recommendations are: Remove Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) from health insurance products Tax relief or reductions in employer National Insurance (NI) contributions for workplace health and wellbeing programmes Targeted grants or subsidies to help smaller employers invest in workforce health Broadstone said that employer-funded private medical insurance (PMI) alongside most health insurance premiums are subject ...
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