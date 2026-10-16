DWP to change definition of terminal illness

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said the change will see a shift from a requirement for medical evidence that an individual is expected to live for less than one year, to the slightly more flexible test that death can reasonably be expected within 12 months. It said this brings pension tax rules more closely into line with the 12-month end-of-life definition already used by the DWP. The DWP said that, under current rules, it can be easier for someone with a terminal illness to access their benefits than it is to access their own pension savings – adding that these changes w...